Looks Like Idris Elba Will Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond

James Bond...the role that Daniel Craig hates and the role that everyone else in Hollywood is trying to get.

As Daniel Craig prepares for his last Bond film, it looks like producers are getting close to picking a predecessor. We've heard rumors that it's going to be Tom Hardy or Tom Hiddleston. However, it looks like Idris Elba is the front runner. Of course Idris Elba's name has been thrown around before today. Back in 2014, his name was mention by studio-chair in a email that was leaked during the Sony hack.

However, there's even more concrete evidence that Elba could be the next 007. Director Antoine Fuqua revealed that movie boss Barbara Broccoli feels "it is time" for an ethnic minority actor to star as 007 and she is certain "it will happen eventually." Fuqua also added...

"Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that."

Of course, there's no official yet, but we think the Bond franchise is definitely headed in the right direction with Elba.