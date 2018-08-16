Ariana Grande Joins James Corden For A Little Carpool Karaoke

James Corden and Ariana Grande can't get enough of each other this week. Not once, but twice the two hung out for a singing sesh.

On Tuesday night, they basically remade the movie Titanic, doing a marathon of songs while acting out scenes from the film.

Video of Soundtrack to &#039;Titanic&#039; w/ Ariana Grande &amp; James Corden

Clearly a bonding moment for the two, so why not double down? Yep, they also spent some time doing a little Carpool Karaoke! Singing songs from Arian's new album Sweetener. They also channeled Celine Dion. And James finally found out if Ariana is carried everywhere she goes.

Enjoy!