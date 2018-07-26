James Corden Replaces Backstreet Boy Brian At Their Vegas Show

If James Corden ever decides to give up his night job, he may have a future as lead singer in a boy band.

The Late Late Show host somehow managed to weasel his way into the hearts of the Backstreet Boys. After some rigorous vocal training and learning some intense dance moves, the boys let Corden sub in on stage. In fact, they let him fill-in for Brian for a hot second. Eventually though Brian did make it back on stage where they all sang "Larger Than Life."

Video of Take a Break: Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas

Believe it or not, they sounded great! However, Corden left the band after hearing that they still had 22 more songs to perform for the night.