James Van Der Beek Shares Home Birth Pic, Inlcudes Placenta In A Mixing Bowl
Congrats to James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly on the birth of their fifth child, baby girl Gwendolyn. Their little bundle of joy arrived last Friday, just in time for Father's Day.
Needless to say, no one is more proud than dad. His Instagram feed is already full of pics of his new baby girl. However, there's one pic in particular that's seems to weirding people out.
Allow us to explain...James and his wife are advocates for home birth. The couple had their fifth baby at home in their own bedroom. Now, there's nothing grotesque in the photo, just a little placenta sitting in a mixing bowl on the floor.
The category is: Home-Birth Realness. (Word of caution, if you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on --) Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused --)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you --)
Look, we love you James, but we're NEVER eating dinner at your house. We know where your bowls have been. Sorry.