Every Cat In This Japanese Cat Cafe Senses An Earthquake Before It Even Hits

It's true! Animals do have a sixth sense!

Normally we see dogs and cats react to bad weather. However, it would appear that they can also sense earthquakes before they ever happen!

A cat cafe in Japan shared some insane footage just before an earthquake hit...every single cat in their store reacting to an earthquake that hadn't happened yet. Seconds before the actual quake, you can see all their little heads perk up. Some of the cats even move as if to look for a more secure area. Again, this is all happening before the ground ever starts to shake.

Video of Cats in a Cat Cafe in Japan Reacting to an Earthquake - 994393

Crazy!