Jared Leto Is Getting His Own Joker Movie

Can we all agree, we have mixed emotions about Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad? You either loved it or hated it. There is no in between.

While Suicide Squad made gazillions of dollars, the reviews were hit and miss on the film itself. So why not do a Joker movie?!?!?!

Warner Brothers has already given the go-ahead on the standalone film which will star Jared Leto. Apparently, he will also produce this flick. As of right now, there are no other details. There's not even a script in the works yet.

However, it's very confusing since Warner Brothers is supposedly making another Joker film with the Hang Over's Todd Philips and possibly Joaquin Phoenix.