Another year and another San Diego Comic Con has come and gone. We all know what that means...new trailers!

Ok DC Comic fans, this is one you've been waiting for! Jason Mamoa as Aquaman is his standalone film! He’s a man from two worlds. With his father being a lighthouse keeper and his mother, a queen from Atlantis, it looks like DC plans to follow Aquaman's origin story. Enjoy!

Video of Aquaman - Official Trailer 1

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st, 2018.