Jaywalkers In China Will Now Be Punished With Shouting, Water Squirting Motion Sensors

If you thought getting ticketed for jaywalking was shameful, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Apparently, in China, jaywalking is a common occurrence. So much so, the local authorities have opted for technology to help solve the problem. Complete with facial recognition software, Shenzhen has installed motion sensors that will plaster your face on the closest and largest LED screen, as well as send you threatening text message to your cellphone.

Oh it gets worse. Much, much worse. These sensors will also yell at you while crossing the street, but not before you get doused with water like a cat climbing on the kitchen countertop.

How do you stop people crossing on red lights?

Traffic police in one Hubei city think spraying jaywalkers with water is the best deterrent. pic.twitter.com/ceJHoXONcQ — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) April 19, 2018

Wow. A little scary, but probably pretty effective.