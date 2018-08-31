Jeff Goldblum Likes To Be Called "Daddy" While Eating Hot Wings

August 31, 2018
Jeff Goldblum doing Jeff Goldblum eating super spicy hot wings is nothing short of perfection.

If you've never seen the YouTube show Hot Ones, it's a must watch. Host Sean Evans interviews his guests over ten hot wings. Now, when we say hot, we mean crazy hot! And the sauces only get hotter with each round.

This week's episode features the one and only Jeff Goldblum. Needless to say, but things get weird...in a good Jeff Goldblum-y way. Yeah, he likes to be called "daddy" while eating hot wings. Spoiler alert! He didn't add the last dab.

 

 

 

 

