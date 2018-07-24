Jenna Fischer Spent Her Family Vacation In Dallas!

Even the celebs get Texas!

Last week actress Jenna Fischer, who you know from The Office, spent some time in Dallas on her summer vacation. WHY? Isn't it obvious? We have the cleanest bathrooms in the country!

Oh yes, they absolutely made a pit stop at Buc-ee's for a potty break. Their trip also included a day at the Perot Museum, lunch at the Original Shady's, then headed to Sweet Firefly for an afternoon treat.

And even though it was the hottest temperatures on record for the week, she still managed to give Texas a big ole "thank you."