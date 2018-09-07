Check Out This Throwback Pic To The First Table Read Of The Office

It's been over 20 years since The Office debuted on NBC. Of course, you can catch the show in reruns daily. But just in case you forgot what all your favorite employees looked like at the beginning of the series, Jenna Fischer aka Pam is here to save the day!

On Thursday, Jenna shared the most adorable cast pic as her Throwback Thursday. It was the very first table read of the pilot episode. No joke, it's a Polaroid!

#tbt A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Sep 6, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Wow! They look so young! Awwww, we have all the feels.