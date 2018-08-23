Jennifer Garner Stages An Intervention For Ben Affleck, Then Drives Him Straight To Rehab

Jennifer Garner is a better human than any one person should be. She's a dedicated mom and a devoted ex-wife.

Although the couple has been separated for a while now, Jen is still and integral part of Ben Affleck's life. And if it weren't for her, who knows where Affleck would be.

According to E! News, Jen not only stage an intervention for her former love, but she also drove him back to rehab. Apparently, the intervention went down last night around 6PM at Affleck's house. Jen even personally asked the paparazzi to leave the house because it "wasn't a good time."

Perhaps he was shaken up by the breakup between him and SNL producer Lindsey Shookus, since reports claim he had been drinking since Monday. Things must have quickly derailed because he flat out told Jen. He did not resist rehab and actually asked Jen to take him.

Jen is a saint. Here's to hoping Ben can get his life back on track.