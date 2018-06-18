Jennifer Garner Shares A Sweet Note About Ex Ben Affleck On Father's Day

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are the authority on divorced couples.

Some couples have a hard time putting aside their differences, even after the divorce is final. And then there's Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck who make divorce look easy. It's clear the two are committed to their family whether they're together or not. And that includes lifting each other up on their special days.

On Sunday, Jen took to Instagram, giving Ben a shoutout for Father's Day, saying...

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday"

We know it's been a while since these two were together, but there's still a little part of us they'll get back together.