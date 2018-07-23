Looking To Book Jennifer Garner For The End Of August? Sorry, She's All Booked Up With "Fart"
July 23, 2018
Ok, which kid did this?
Jennifer Garner is a super busy working mom. Between all the Capital One commercials, filming for Peppermint, and taking care of her chickens and children...she's got a full plate. However, it would appear that her schedule miraculously opened up for "fart".
That's right, August 22nd and 23rd, Jen will have two fun-filled days of "fart" thanks to one of her kiddos. Now, we don't know which child is the culprit here, but all bets are on Samuel.
If you’re looking for me at the end of August— it appears I’m booked...---- ♀️--------
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on
Yep, that's definitely a boy joke.