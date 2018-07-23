Looking To Book Jennifer Garner For The End Of August? Sorry, She's All Booked Up With "Fart"

Ok, which kid did this?

Jennifer Garner is a super busy working mom. Between all the Capital One commercials, filming for Peppermint, and taking care of her chickens and children...she's got a full plate. However, it would appear that her schedule miraculously opened up for "fart".

That's right, August 22nd and 23rd, Jen will have two fun-filled days of "fart" thanks to one of her kiddos. Now, we don't know which child is the culprit here, but all bets are on Samuel.

Yep, that's definitely a boy joke.