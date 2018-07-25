Let's Pause For A Moment Of Silence To Honor J-Lo's 49-Year-Old-Body In A Bikini

July 25, 2018
J-Lo just gets better with age.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez turned the big 4-9. While sipping on champagne, the actress and singer enjoyed a day at the beach with her boyfriend A-Rod, her family, and her friends.

While we're sure she was adorned with gifts for her birthday, she actually gave us the greatest gift of all...her abs!

Current birthday situation... yup

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

We're not worthy!

