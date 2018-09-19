Meanest Adult Ever Plans To Pass Out Stick Drives That Look Like Kit Kats For Halloween

Trick or treat? For one jerky adult this Halloween will be nothing but tricks for each kid in a costume.

Instead of passing out candy this year to all the kids who stop by in costume, this evil genius is passing out stick drives...that look like Kit Kats...loaded with 80 hours of forklift safety training videos.

And just in case you're wondering if this is a real product...it is! We couldn't find the actual Kit Kat version, but here's a Twix that's sure to mess with the kid's heads this Halloween!