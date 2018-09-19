Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Baby #3
September 19, 2018
Congrats are in order for Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson on their growing family!
That's right baby #3 is on the way. And it's a girl!!! The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday with the help of big sister Maxi Drew and big brother Ace. As you can see, they're pretty excited!
This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.
Jess also shared her very first pregnant pic too! She's showing too!
Yay! Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!