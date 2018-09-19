Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Baby #3

September 19, 2018
jessica_simpson

Congrats are in order for Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson on their growing family!

That's right baby #3 is on the way. And it's a girl!!! The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday with the help of big sister Maxi Drew and big brother Ace. As you can see, they're pretty excited!

SURPRISE...

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jess also shared her very first pregnant pic too! She's showing too!

My Baby Love

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Yay! Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!

