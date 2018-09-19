Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Baby #3

Congrats are in order for Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson on their growing family!

That's right baby #3 is on the way. And it's a girl!!! The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday with the help of big sister Maxi Drew and big brother Ace. As you can see, they're pretty excited!

SURPRISE... A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 18, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

Jess also shared her very first pregnant pic too! She's showing too!

My Baby Love A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 18, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Yay! Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!