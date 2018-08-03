Joanna Gaines Truly Believed She Was Done Having Kids, Then Surprise!!!

In June, a 40-year-old Joanna Gaines gave birth to her fifth baby Crew. As you've probably already figured, he was a total surprise. Especially since the next oldest in line is Emmie, who is now 8-years-old.

Well, for the first time since the birth of Crew, Joanna is opening up about their little surprise. In the latest issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna confesses...

"I truly believed I was done. And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms."

As you would imagine most Fixer Upper fans thought the Gaines were taking time off because Joanna was pregnant, but as it turns out that's just not true. The couple had already decided to end the HGTV show. And just a few weeks later, Joanna found out she was pregnant. Joanna said...

"It's sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we're given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time. It wasn't something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and 'forced' to slow down has been a gift."

Awwwwwww, sweet baby Crew!