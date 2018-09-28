Coolest Celebrity Hangout Ever! Joanna Gaines, Reese Witherspoon, & Jenna Bush Hager

In case you missed it, actress Reese Witherspoon just released her third book "Whiskey In A Tea Cup." As you can imagine she's been hitting the book tour pretty hard, visiting just about every city in the U.S. for book signings. However, last night's autograph session might be the best yet...at the Magnolia Silos!

Yes, it's the triple threat of Southern celebs...Reese Witherspoon, Joanna Gaines, and Jenna Bush Hager!!!

Let's pause for sec to wrap our brains around the idea of being in the same room with these three women. OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!