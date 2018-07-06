Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Pic Of Baby Crew Along With A Sweet Story About Chip's Hospital Bracelet

Roughly two weeks ago, Chip and Joanna Gaines gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. Since baby Crew's birth, mom and dad having been posting all kinds of pics of their precious newborn. Needless to say, baby Crew is really into snuggling and sleeping.

However, Joanna's most recent post also features Chip's right arm, which is still sporting the hospital bracelet from Crew's birth. Apparently, Chip started a tradition back when their son Drake was born. He would wear the baby's bracelet until it fell off.

Awwwww, that's so sweet.