Jody Dean Interviews New KLUV Morning Show Host Jeff Miles

On today’s (9/27/18) KLUV morning show Jody Dean spoke with Jeff Miles about his assuming the host role of the show, beginning Monday, October 1st.

We found out about Jeff’s Texas roots, his family, his radio journey, and how excited he is to be back “home” and waking up KLUV listeners beginning Monday – along with Rebekah Black and David Rancken.

The show will be called “Miles in the Morning.”

