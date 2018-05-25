Jody Remembers Memorial Day With A Throwback Interview From The 60th Anniversary Of D Day

Something special (and personal) for Memorial Day.

Going through old tapes recently, I found this. Part of a D-Day documentary I did at CBS-11 14 years ago, it commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy.

Unfortunately, I don't have all the names of the people we interviewed for the special - and I'd love to go back in and add the proper graphics to identify them. There is one person in the clip I did know well, and that's the lovely silver-haired woman with the Southern drawl. That's my mom, who worked for War Department - typing bereavement telegrams for the families whose loved ones were killed in the line of duty. She was 18 back then, as so many of The Greatest Generation were - with the whole world before them, and the whole world at stake.