John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Back Together

Well, well, well, it looks like John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together just weeks after the couple called off their wedding.

According to US Weekly, a close insider to the couple said Nikki needed a break from the relationship...

"Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life. Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another."

While the headlines claim Cena and Bella are back together, neither have made it social media official.