Roseanne Will Be Killed Off "The Conners"

Well, it looks like we're going to say goodbye to Roseanne Conner forever. And there's no hope for a resurrection.

There's been a lot of speculation as to how the spinoff, The Conners, would handle the forced absence of it's main character, Roseanne. According to John Goodman, they're just going to kill her off. In an interview with Sunday Times, Goodman said...

"I guess he’ll [Dan Conner] be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead."

Her death is definitely going to change the dynamic of the show. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out.

The Conners premieres on October 16th. No word yet on how Roseanne will meet her demise.