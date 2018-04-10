John Krasinski's Character On "The Office" Predicted "A Quiet Place"

Leave it to the internet to find a crossover between "The Office" and "A Quiet Place." Actually, it's more that just a crossover...it's a prediction.

Back in 2011, Season 8, Episode 11, Jim from "The Office" aka John Krasinski singlehandedly foretold his own future. Intis episode the entire office goes for their longest silent streak ever. While sitting in the confession booth, Jim holds up a sign saying...

"Nobody has said anything in...14 minutes."

The show then cuts back to the office and the phone rings, everybody panics in silence. Not wanting to break the silent streak, Dwight quickly picks up the phone and slams it right back down. You can watch the entire clip below.

Video of Dunder Mifflin is A Quiet Place - The Office US

This is the exact same premise of "A Quiet Place"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Add in a few killer monsters and there you have it.