John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby #2

It's a boy!

Congratulations are in order for singer John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and big sister Luna on the birth of their baby boy, who popped into this world a little bit earlier than expected. Baby #2 was due sometime in June, but like most second babies was a tad bit early. Chrissy made the announcement via Twitter, complete with a retweet from the hubs.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Unfortunately, that's really all we know right now. The couple has not revealed a name, nor the weight, or any of that other awesome baby stuff. Thankfully, the two have been pretty open about their kiddos on social media, so there's no doubt a baby pic coming soon. Hopefully in the next few days after mom and dad get some much needed rest.