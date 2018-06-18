John Legend Shares A Father's Day Selfie Featuring Chrissy Teigen Pumping Breast Milk
June 18, 2018
Just because it's Father's Day doesn't mean the mothering stops.
Just a little over a month ago, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave birth to baby Miles. As you can imagine, with a newborn, there are certain motherly things you still have to do, even when you're on a Father's Day date with you handsome hubby.
Luckily, John Legend documented this awesome mom moment of Chrissy Teigen pumping breast milk before dinner.
I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty
Seriously, these two are the best!