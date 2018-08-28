John McCain's Final Farewell Will Bring You To Tears

John McCain may be gone, but his final words will stick with us forever.

Arizona Senator John McCain passed away on Saturday, leaving behind one final letter to the American people. It is perhaps his best work. While he may have taken one subtle dig at Trump, the overall message is one of hope...that we as Americans can't let trivial things get in the way of our ultimate goals for this country.

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been. We are three-hundred-and-twenty-five million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do."

You can read the entire letter here.

Thank you John McCain. We needed this.