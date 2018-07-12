Papa John Resigns As Pizza Chairman After Using The N Word During A Conference Call

Papa John is officially dead...to the company anyway.

John Schnatter, who stepped away as the face of Papa John's during the NFL Football season, due to his opinion on kneeling during the National Anthem, is now stepping down as pizza chairman. According to numerous news outlets, Schnatter used the N word during a conference call back in May. Apparently, he used the word to show his distate with the actual word. However many people were offended by his comments.

Since the story broke, Schnatter has now apologized for the racial slur, as well as stepped down from his chairman role within the company. Schnatter said in a statement...

"Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society."