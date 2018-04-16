John Stamos & Wife Caitlin Welcome A Baby Boy

Uncle Jesse is a dad!

Congrats to John Stamos and his wife Caitlin on the birth of their beautiful baby boy! The Full House star made the announcement early Monday morning via Instagram. The couple named their baby boy after John's dad, Billy. John said...

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son."

And of course proud papa shared the sweetest pic of his precious baby laying on his chest.

Awwww they're already male bonding.