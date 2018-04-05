Johns Hopkins Study Finds People Don't Know How To Write The Letter G, Even After Seeing It Typed Over & Over

Online or in a book, we see the letter "g" typed over and over again. While we can certainly read that it's the letter "g," we might not actually be able to write it down correctly or pick out the correct picture of it in a "g" lineup. Of course everyone knows the printed "g" like what you see here. It's that dang fancy "g" or better known as the "looptail g."

Think about it for a second...draw a "looptail g" in your head, and DON'T cheat!

Was it harder than you thought? According to a new study by Johns Hopkins University, the majority of people can't actually remember how to draw a "looptail g." In fact, even after looking at pictures, most can't pick out the correct version of "looptail g."