Check Out The First Pic Of Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker

The DC Universe is getting two new Joker movies. One with Jared Leto and the other, an origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix.

While Jared Leto's Joker project has only been announced, the other movie, Joker, has already started filming with Director Todd Phillips, who shared the very first image of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Ok, actually it's a pic of Arthur, the man before the Joker.

Arthur. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

There's also some footage from the set.

Video of First Video - Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker - Filming in the Streets of NY

It looks like this Joker movie is following in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan's Batman, with a much more realistic version of the Joker. We're actually looking forward to what Phoenix will look like all Joker-ed up.