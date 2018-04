Jordan Spieth Leads The First Round Of The Masters By 2 Shots

Day 1 of The Masters is in the books. While most won't really tune in until Sunday, our very own Jordan Spieth is already in the lead by two shots.

Spieth had a big day on the back nine, finishing with five consecutive birdies and ended the day shooting a 66. Of course, anything could happen over the next few days. Spieth knows that all too well. Back in 2016, he blew a 5 shot lead with nine more holes left to play. He said...

"It’s round one. I know as well as anyone that anything can happen around this place. I’m certainly not going to get ahead of myself."

Video of Jordan Spieth's First Round in Under Three Minutes

Congrats to Spieth on a great day!