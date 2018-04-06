Jordan Spieth Leads The First Round Of The Masters By 2 Shots

Day 1 of The Masters is in the books. While most won't really tune in until Sunday, our very own Jordan Spieth is already in the lead by two shots.

Spieth had a big day on the back nine, finishing with five consecutive birdies and ended the day shooting a 66. Of course, anything could happen over the next few days. Spieth knows that all too well. Back in 2016, he blew a 5 shot lead with nine more holes left to play. He said...

"It’s round one. I know as well as anyone that anything can happen around this place. I’m certainly not going to get ahead of myself."

Video of Jordan Spieth&#039;s First Round in Under Three Minutes

Congrats to Spieth on a great day!