For The First Time Ever, Julie Chen Signs Off Big Brother Using Moonves

Julie Chen has been absent from The Talk for the last few days. However, she did resurface last night for Big Brother. Since the accusations about her husband Les Moonves surfaced, she has only made one statement, basically standing by her man until the end.

According to Chen this statement was to be the one and only statement on the issue. However, last night she definitely reiterated that she's behind Moonves. For the first time ever, Chen signed off Big Brother using her husband's last name.

Interesting this comes almost immediately after two scathing New Yorker articles surfaced about her husband.