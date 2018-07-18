Giant, Bare Chested Statue Of Jeff Goldblum Goes Up In London

Well hello Jurassic Jeff!

The world can never have too much Jeff Goldblum. Epecially when he's bare chested and displayed on the lawn in front of the London Bridge. No this is not a joke, a giant Jeff Goldblum just popped up in London.

I see there's 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum by Tower Bridge just now pic.twitter.com/gi47FHtzZA — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 18, 2018

But why? Well, since it's the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, Now TV is celebrating with Jurassic Jeff.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born ----



A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff ----#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Planning our trip to London now!