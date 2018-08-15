Nothing To See Here...Just Paul McCartney & John Lennon's Sons Hanging Out

Yeah, their dads are kind of a big deal.

It shouldn't surprise Beatles fans that James McCartney and Sean Lennon hang out. However, is it possible the two could be following in their father's footsteps? Of course they both already have their own separate music careers, but the guitar in James' hands has us wondering...hoping...and loving the idea of a possible collaboration.

Peekaboo... A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Ok, that's pretty cool! They look so much like their dads too!