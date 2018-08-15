Nothing To See Here...Just Paul McCartney & John Lennon's Sons Hanging Out

August 15, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Yeah, their dads are kind of a big deal.

It shouldn't surprise Beatles fans that James McCartney and Sean Lennon hang out. However, is it possible the two could be following in their father's footsteps? Of course they both already have their own separate music careers, but the guitar in James' hands has us wondering...hoping...and loving the idea of a possible collaboration.

Ok, that's pretty cool! They look so much like their dads too!

