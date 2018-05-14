Just Say No To Butt Rip Jeans

May 14, 2018
Sometimes it's nice to show off your best ass-et. See what we did there?

Seriously, we can't make this stuff up. In what is hopefully a fading trend, we give you butt rip jeans! For a mere $34, you can let it all hang out with PrettyLittleThing.com's Black Distressed Bum Rip High Waisted Skinny Jeans. Now, these jeans don't just feature a few small holes on the backside, we're talking both cheeks, out and about, loud and proud!

Ok, these are terrible. They're the equivalent of sitting on a public toilet all day without a seat cover! AND no one wants to sit down where you've been sitting! We'll just say it, it's hot in Texas...there will be a butt sweat factor.

