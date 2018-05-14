Just Say No To Butt Rip Jeans

Sometimes it's nice to show off your best ass-et. See what we did there?

Seriously, we can't make this stuff up. In what is hopefully a fading trend, we give you butt rip jeans! For a mere $34, you can let it all hang out with PrettyLittleThing.com's Black Distressed Bum Rip High Waisted Skinny Jeans. Now, these jeans don't just feature a few small holes on the backside, we're talking both cheeks, out and about, loud and proud!

Butt rip jeans are the latest terrible jeans trend that we definitely never needed https://t.co/9wGnz5zFXL pic.twitter.com/rwRe4BCGCG — Mashable UK (@MashableUK) May 14, 2018

Ok, these are terrible. They're the equivalent of sitting on a public toilet all day without a seat cover! AND no one wants to sit down where you've been sitting! We'll just say it, it's hot in Texas...there will be a butt sweat factor.