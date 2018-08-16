Would You Eat A Pie That Looks Like A Bloody Face?

August 16, 2018
Dear Lord in Heaven! Leatherface has been baking!

No joke it's like these desserts came right out of the movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre...pies that look like real human face skin! Complete with blood and bruising. Some come with tongues and teeth, others come with little sprigs of hair.

WARNING! These pies are legit scary!

OMG! It's something right out of a nightmare, but also perfect for your Halloween party!

 

