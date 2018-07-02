Kaley Cuoco Married Karl Cook At A Stable Over The Weekend

OMG! It's Kaley + Karl = Together Forever!!!

Congrats to Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco and new hubby Karl Cook on the nuptials! The happy couple got married over the weekend in San Diego. Since the duo met at a horse show back in 2016, they opted for a horse-themed wedding, sort of. The two actually tied the knot inside a horse stable. Perhaps the most beautiful horse stable we've ever seen.

Of course she was surrounded by family, friends, and even her Big Bang Theory costars, including her ex boyfriend Johnny Galecki.

While her dress was gorgeous, she did change things up a bit receptionrecption, opting for a lace pantsuit.

Even better, the newlyweds also dawned matching jackets presumably for the honeymoon.

Congrats! We wish you all the happiness in the world!