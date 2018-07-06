Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Honeymoon In Shoulder Surgery

Wow! Kaley Cuoco really meant that whole "in sickness and health" thing during her wedding vows.

Just five days after Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook, the Big Bang actress spent some time in the hospital for shoulder surgery. Unfortunately, we don't know why Cuoco needed the operation, but it's clear new hubby is already settling into his new role as husband...taking good care of her or, errrrr, taking hilarious selfies with his doped up beauty.

Let's not forget this one, where she's about to cry.

Yep, he got her snoring too!

And she still looks amazing! Get well soon, Kaley!