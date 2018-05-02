Kanye West Says Slavery "Sounds Like A Choice"

Kanye, Kanye, Kanye...just shut up! Seriously, stop talking.

Kanye West is making headlines yet again for his crazy opinions. Last week, Kanye took a lot of heat from his fans after professing his love on Donald Trump on Twitter. This week, he believes slavery was a choice. Kanye's exact words...

"You hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

here's a clip of kanye saying slavery was a "choice" & tmz being the voice of reason pic.twitter.com/Rn438n5oLf — Devan (@DevanJJoseph) May 1, 2018

As you can imagine, that idea did not go over too well.

Now, less than 24 hours after that TMZ rant, sources are now saying that Kanye may be off his meds. Apparently, he's supposed the take three pills a day, but has opted to dial the medication back to 1 or 2 pills a week.

Kanye has also been defending his comments via Twitter.

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

in school we need to learn how magic Johnson built his business not always about the past. Matter fact I've never even heard of a high school class that presents future ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018