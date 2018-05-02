kanye_west

(Photo by Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports)

Kanye West Says Slavery "Sounds Like A Choice"

May 2, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Kanye, Kanye, Kanye...just shut up! Seriously, stop talking.

Kanye West is making headlines yet again for his crazy opinions. Last week, Kanye took a lot of heat from his fans after professing his love on Donald Trump on Twitter. This week, he believes slavery was a choice. Kanye's exact words...

"You hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

As you can imagine, that idea did not go over too well.

Now, less than 24 hours after that TMZ rant, sources are now saying that Kanye may be off his meds. Apparently, he's supposed the take three pills a day, but has opted to dial the medication back to 1 or 2 pills a week.

Kanye has also been defending his comments via Twitter.

 

Tags: 
TMZ
Kanye West
medication
slavery