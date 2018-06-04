Katy Perry Accidentally Wrote "I Need A Season Pass For That A$$" On Orlando Bloom's Instagram Post Instead Of Sending A Private Message

katy_perry

It looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially back together. Either that or Orlando is Katy Perry's booty call.

Over the weekend, Orlando Bloom posted a trailer for the play Killer Joe. Bloom plays Joe, a cop who was hired to kill a mother as a part of an insurance scheme.

None of that is important. It's what happened right after Bloom posted the trailer. His girlfriend Katy Perry accidentally made a comment that was intended for a private message. To quote Miss Perry...

"I need a season pass for that ass."

Which was promptly followed up by...

"Oops, I meant to send that to you privately."

TMI, @katyperry -- Katy “accidentally” left this comment on @orlandobloom’s latest pic --

A post shared by Access (@accessonline) on

Here's Orlando's original tweet too, but you'll have to dig through the comments to find Katy's comments. 

#killerjoeplay @trafstudios when #life comes undone

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

 

