Katy Perry Sends Taylor Swift An Olive Branch & An Apology Letter

Well, it looks like the six year feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may be over!

Just to recap, it all started over backup dancers. Apparently, Katy Perry stole a few backup dancers from Taylor Swift. After that, the two have taken digs at each other here and there, on social media etc., but it looks like all of that drama is over.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift posted a pic to Snapchat of a letter of apology as well as an olive branch from Katy Perry herself.

Katy Perry just send an olive branch and sweet letter to Taylor Swift. -- pic.twitter.com/bPZFPKugIr — dks--loey-- (@heldbykyungsoo) May 9, 2018

You can barely make out "Hey, old friend" as well as words like "reflecting...miscommunications...feelings...deeply sorry." All of which we assume is an apology to Taylor Swift. Not to mention Taylor added a few pink hearts and said, "Thank you Katy".

Here's to hoping for a future collaboration!