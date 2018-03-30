Katy Perry Stuffs Her Face With Chicken Nuggets For Japanese TV Show

Katy Perry is currently In Japan for her Witness Tour. While there, she's making the press rounds, including some of that crazy Japanese TV we all know and love.

On Thursday, Katy made an appearance on a show called Sukkiri, where she proceeded to wolf down seven chicken nuggets in a matter of seconds. Right after her performance on the show, the hosts offered her a smattering of nugget flavors, one of which included cheese falvored nuggets. Without even blinking, Katy just started shoving them in her mouth.

Here's the full clip of Katy's performance and nugget eating on the show. Skip to 14:25 for the full nugget eating experience.

Video of Katy Perry - Full Clip of Katy on Sukkiri 2018/03/29