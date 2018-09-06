Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Celebrated Their 30th Anniversary With An Adorable Duet

It's hard to believe that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been happily married, in Hollywood, for 30 years! The couple got married on September 4th, 1988 and have been going strong ever since.

So how do they celebrate the momentous occasion? They do a duet of course, singing "To Love Somebody" to each other. 

30 years with this amazing woman. She is the music in my life. #luckyguy #tolovesomebody #beegees @kikkosedg

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on

Ok, now that you're a big pile of mush, check out this pic Kyra posted....they look like teenagers in love!

30 years (yesterday) Lucky Lady

A post shared by Kyra (@kikkosedg) on

Relationship goals right here!

