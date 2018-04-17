Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter's Name...True, After Her Great Grandfather

Welcome to the world True Thompson.

Amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian is still trying to keep a collected front when it comes to her daughter. While Khloe and Tristan's relationship may not be on the best terms, Khloe is already doing her best to let baby True know that she's loved by both mom and dad.

Now Khloe did give True her father's last name, however, with the official Instagram baby announcement, she did NOT tag Tristan in the post.

Interesting! This could mean that Khloe has no plans to stay with him.

As for the name True, while we would like to think maybe this was the ultimate dig at Tristan and the cheating scandal, it's actually a family name. Kris Jenner explained that it was her grandfather's name as well as her father's middle name.