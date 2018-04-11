Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Has Allegedly Been Cheating On Her

Khloe Kardashian does not have a great track record when it comes to men. After seeing all that transpired with Lamar Odom, it appears her newest relationship could be headed down a similar path.

While no drugs are involved with Tristan Thompson, there are accusations that he's been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. TMZ released a video of Tristan back in October, which allegedly shows him making out with another woman, then motorboating her friend at a club. And sometime yesterday, a woman named Stephanie claims she hooked up with Tristan in New York over the weekend. She even posted, then deleted a clip of their romp together on Instagram. There is video footage of the two entering a hotel together, however, the supposed sex tape did not show faces. Stephanie also included dirty text messages from the NBA star.

You can watch all the footage HERE courtesy of TMZ.

So far neither Khloe nor Tristan have made any comments.