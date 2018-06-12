Kid Greets Mom, Home From A Business Trip, At The Airport With A "Welcome Home From Prison" Sign

June 12, 2018
Gotta love a dad with a good sense of humor, especially when he's willing to let the kiddo do the dirty work.

Barbara Neilsen had been away on a business trip, so upon her return, the family met her at the airport. In fact, her son Damien even made her a sign...which read " Welcome Home From Prison Mom."

She was out on a business trip and came back to this

Ha! Look how excited he is to show her!

