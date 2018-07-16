Check Out This Playhouse That Looks Like A Whataburger

July 16, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
playhouse
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Been to Northpark Center lately? In case you missed it, the mall has been showing off some amazing custom-built playhouses for your tiny tots. Even one that looks like a real-life Whataburger!

Whataburger and Dallas Habitat for Humanity teamed up to created the uber realistic version of the fast food chain. The inside features a pint sized kitchen for cooking up a delicious #2 with cheese. There's also a ladder for climbing. The Whataplay even comes with it's very own rock wall!

Unfortunately, these cool little playhouses won't be on display forever. So, if you don't have a chance to get to Northpark, you can see all the houses right HERE.

Tags: 
playhouse
northpark
Mall
whataplay
Whataburger