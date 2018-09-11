Kim & Kanye's Baby Chicago Is A Cutie Patootie

September 11, 2018
kim_kardashian_kanye_west

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but one thing's for sure...they are in love with their precious baby Chicago. Not to mention she's also pretty stinkin' cute!

On Monday, both Kim and Kanye shared adorable pics of their third born. For Kim, this isn't really out of the norm, sharing a sweet kiss with her baby girl at the beach.

My Cherry Blossom Baby --

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

However, for Kanye, it's a little more rare. After posting numerous pics from the Pornhub awards, he did manage to share this super sweet moment snuggling with baby Chi.

Those cheeks!

